Akashdeep Arora: I want to be an actor who can fit in all kinds of roles

Akashdeep Arora talks about the digital boom and the opportunities it offers to established, new and aspiring actors

Akashdeep Arora is currently seen in Tum Se Na Ho Paayega, an Eros Now Quickie. The actor plays the lead role in the series and believes that the year has begun on a high note.

How was it working for Tumse Na Ho Paayega? Can you share a few insights from the sets?

It was an amazing experience. The team members were all very supportive and the director Karl Katgara acted as a guide throughout the show to bring out the best in me.

You have previously starred in Inside Edge in 2017, Mirzapur in 2018 and Uri in 2019, and are recognised for your Filtercopy videos. Could you share some insights from your journey on how it has been and where it all started?

While pursuing Mass Communication in Noida, the concept of short videos on YouTube fascinated me. I aspired to be a part of it and wanted to pursue a career in this industry. I was lucky that my first on-set experience was on the sets of Titli (2013). I worked behind the camera and got to learn a lot. After spending some time on the sets and observing the actors, I realised my desire lies in acting. I started working on short format videos with Filtercopy and was also simultaneously auditioning and that's how I landed a role in Inside Edge in 2017 followed by Mirzapur in 2018 and Tumse Na Ho Paayega in 2019. This year for me has kick-started on a high note with Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Eros Now Quickie, and Uri which happens to be my first film of 2019. It feels great to do a film which speaks about the nation and soldiers. Also, there are more interesting projects coming up.

After doing Tumse Na ho Paayega, do you see yourself taking up more projects like it?

Yes, I would love to. I want to be an actor who can fit in all kinds of roles, be it intense roles or comedy. If I get a chance and Eros taps that potential in me, I would be glad to work with the OTT platform and do as many roles as I can.

What are your views on the ongoing digital transformation resulting in OTT platforms growing bigger and bigger day by day? Do you look differently at TV, films and the digital platform now?

When I was young, I had no option but to watch the daily soaps on TV with my mother, but now because of these digital platforms, people have choices and can watch whatever they are interested in. Digital platforms give diverse options to the culturally diverse audience of India. Options help a lot; like if I am a foody, I would prefer watching food-based shows. However, if I am a person who loves intense shows, I would watch some dark series like Smoke. Also, you can watch the shows at your convenience and if you miss something you can always rewind and play it. These platforms have also helped young actors like me to showcase our talents because it is very tough to initially get a break into films. But now, the digital space has become larger than life and gives an opportunity to untapped talents.

