Akashdeep and Tigmanshu Dhulia

Director Akashdeep has been added to the cast of Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies starring Ali Fazal. He plays a film director who is fed up of shooting in small towns. His last Bollywood outing was Govind Moonis's Babul (1986). Three decades later, he says the acting bug has bitten him again.

Milan Talkies has been in the pipeline for over six years and has finally wrapped up its north Indian schedule, with the Mumbai schedule of the shoot to commence next month. While Shraddha Srinath will make her debut with the film, it also features Reecha Sinha and Deep Raj Rana, Sanjay Mishra and Ashutosh Rana.

