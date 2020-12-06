Akbar did not have a sterling reputation, Ramani tells court

Journalist Priya Ramani on Saturday told a Delhi court hearing a criminal defamation complaint filed by former Union minister MJ Akbar against her that he did not have a ‘sterling reputation’ as claimed by him. Ramani, who had accused Akbar of sexual conduct from 20 years ago, stated this through senior advocate Rebecca John during the final hearing of the matter.

"He [Akbar] himself says he was in a consensual relationship [with one of his juniors, who, during the #MeToo movement, accused him of rape] which was hampering his family life. Is this the conduct of the man with a sterling reputation? At least 15-16 women tweeted against Akbar." John told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Ravindra Kumar Pandey. Akbar had filed a complaint against Ramani for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct when he was a journalist, prior to his foray into politics.

On the other hand, Ramani had said the allegations against Akbar, made in the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2018, were her truth and were made in the public good. On Saturday, John claimed in the court that many women had made allegations against Akbar, but he chose to file the case against only Ramani.

Akbar has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment made against him by the women who came forward during the #MeToo campaign. He termed the allegations "false, fabricated and deeply distressing" and said he was taking appropriate legal action against them. As the hearing remained inconclusive, the court will take up the matter on December 10.

