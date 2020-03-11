Akhil Sachdeva continues his act despite ligament tear
Recently, in Kolkata, Akhil Sachdeva slipped and suffered a ligament tear. Despite the pain, he did not cancel his act.
After Tera Ban Jaunga from Kabir Singh (2019), Akhil Sachdeva has been busy performing the chartbuster at shows across the country.
Recently, in Kolkata, the singer slipped and suffered a ligament tear. Despite the pain, he did not cancel his act. He performed sitting on a chair. "The love I get from the audience is my biggest high," says Sachdeva, who has also rendered Channa ve in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.
Speaking to IANS, Sachdeva had said in an interview, "I think it is every musician's dream to be a famous name in the industry. No matter it's your time or not, one should not lose their calm and get demotivated by any ups and downs. As an artiste, I feel one should continue creating new music and leave the rest to destiny."
