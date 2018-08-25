Akhilesh Yadav accuses Narendra Modi, BJP of making 'hollow promises'

national

"They have left the youngsters high and dry, aimless and without jobs," the former Chief Minister said while interacting with party workers and supporters, asking them to gear up for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making "hollow promises" and the Uttar Pradesh government of not "paying heed to the poor and marginalised".

"They have left the youngsters high and dry, aimless and without jobs," the former Chief Minister said while interacting with party workers and supporters, asking them to gear up for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Yadav also accused UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government of failing to protect women, minorities and the common people and not being able to control the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

He said these few people were running the state by making policies that benefit them. The 45-year-old said that it would be the "cycle (SP's election symbol) that will ensure the defeat of the BJP and the communal forces". "In the present dispensation, people have been robbed of happiness and to expect anything from them is just a mirage," Yadav added. He also accused the media of being partisan and favouring the ruling party, saying that the media houses were taken over by the corporates and were failing to discharge their duties as the fourth pillar of democracy.

Also Read: Akhilesh Kumar Yadav Promises A City After Lord Vishnu To Counter BJP's Ram Temple Pitch

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever