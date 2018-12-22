Akhilesh Yadav: BJP trying to confuse, incite people for electoral gains

Dec 22, 2018, 18:41 IST | IANS

The former UP chief minister says, the ruling party thinks it can strengthen its vote bank by creating caste unrest and inciting communal passions

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to confuse and incite people for its own narrow electoral gains.

In a statement released, the former UP chief minister said that the ruling party thinks it can strengthen its vote bank by creating caste unrest and inciting communal passions.

He, however, maintained that the saffron camp is sadly mistaken as people are now mature and can see through its conspiracies.

"Ministers take an oath of office and secrecy to discharge their duties conscientiously, but the BJP ministers care two hoots about these things," the 45-year-old said while charging the BJP of giving priority to certain castes in the party structure.

Yadav said the SP is committed to social justice and added that in the present time the fight is between 85 per cent and 15 per cent.

Farmers, youth and the minorities are suffering due to BJP's divisive tactics and policies, he charged.

This will go against the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said.

