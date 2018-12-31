Akhilesh Yadav blames UP government for stone-pelting in Ghazipur

national

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav blamed the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government for the worsening law and order situation in the state

A cop was killed in a stone-pelting incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday termed Saturday's incident of stone-pelting in Ghazipur, which led to the death of a head constable as a failure on the part of the administration.

"It was a failure on the part of the administration. The administration and the intelligence department knew who is protesting and where. Despite this, the incident took place," Yadav said.

Rebutting the Samajwadi Party's allegations, media coordinator Rakesh Tripathi of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit said, "Prima facie it is the NISHAD workers, who are emerging in the case. And, while levelling allegations against the state government, Yadav must introspect as the SP and the NISHAD party are in alliance with each other."

Tripathi added that all the possible angles in the case will become clear in the probe soon with the police so far having arrested a total of 19 people for allegedly pelting stones on Saturday.

'Encounters to avoid transfers'

SP chief Yadav alleged that the police officers in Uttar Pradesh are following the 'Thoko Neeti' (encounter policy) of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to avoid getting transferred. Yadav claimed that criminals have "doubled" in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP rule and "law and order situation was not so bad earlier". "UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is advocating his Thoko Neeti (encounter policy) everywhere. Due to this, there is a trend among the police officials that they undertake encounters when they anticipate that they can be transferred. Their acts are emulated by their subordinates," added the SP head who also hinted at an alliance announcement soon.

