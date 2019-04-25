Akhilesh Yadav: Oppn alliance will give new PM to the country

national

The alliance has been formed with an aim to ensure social justice and take the ideals of B R Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia, Kanshiram and 'Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) forward, the SP chief said

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday expressed confidence that the alliance of SP-BSP-RLD in Uttar Pradesh will give a new candidate of the prime minister's position to the country.

He was addressing a joint rally with BSP supremo Mayawati and RLD president Ajit Singh.

"This alliance will give a new prime minister to the country," Yadav said.

Akhilesh Yadav slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the BJP will not be able to talk about their performance. "So, how can they face the SP-BSP-RLD alliance," he asked.

He had said on Monday that regional parties will get more seats than the Congress and the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

(with agency inputs)

