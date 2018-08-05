Akhilesh Yadav says, BJP taking credit for work done by Samajwadi party government

national

Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking credit for the developmental work done by the Samajwadi party government. Yadav further rubbished Prime Minister¿s claim that Rs 60,000 crore has been invested in the state within a period of one year.

"I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi, what all new projects BJP has introduced in Uttar Pradesh after coming to power. Even after organizing the UP Investor Summit, they failed to do roll-out any new projects for easing the lives of people. All these projects on which the BJP is working were started by my government," he said.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP government, Yadav said that the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetization, only benefitted a handful of people in the country.

"The BJP promised the poor that with the implementation of the GST and demonetization they will be benefited. But if one looks closely, very few people have been benefitted from the new tax regime," he said.

The former chief minister also accused the government of spreading hatred in the country.

"PM Modi is spreading hatred amongst people on social media platforms by stating that Yadav will dominate the country if given the reservation. But I want to ask, what about Vishva Karma community, what about Patel community in Gujarat. Why they were not given reservation till now despite being in minority," he said.

"If you want your party to defeat BJP in the next elections, I request you all to be away from the BJP's moves. Falling prey to their tactics will only create obstructions for SP to gain power in the next elections," he added.

