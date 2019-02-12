Akhilesh Yadav says he was stopped at Lucknow airport to prevent him from attending Allahabad event

national

He tweeted photographs in which he was seen talking to police officers inside the airport. Yadav had to attend an oath-taking ceremony at Allahabad University

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Monday alleged he was being stopped at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow by police in a bid to prevent him from visiting Allahabad to attend an oath-taking ceremony at Allahabad University.

"The government is so afraid of oath ceremony of a student leader that it is stopping me at the airport to prevent me from visiting Allahabad," Akhilesh said in Hindi on Twitter. He tweeted photographs in which he was seen talking to police officers inside the airport. Yadav had to attend an oath-taking ceremony at Allahabad University. When asked, the airport director AK Sharma said, "He had no such information".

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav: The government is so afraid of me going to attend a student leader's swearing-in ceremony that I am being stopped at Lucknow Airport ( pic courtesy: Akhilesh Yadav twitter) pic.twitter.com/MQrwxUa9dW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 12, 2019

