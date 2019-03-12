Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over 'failed promises'

national

The 45-year-old leader also said that mere "jumlebaazi" (fake promises) will not be able to "cover up for their lies, plunder and corrupt actions".

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "failing to keep its promises and playing with the emotions of people".

In a series of tweets, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that in the Lok Sabha elections, "they (BJP) will have to respond to people's questions" and that "people who make personal attacks are the ones who are scared".

He also slammed the BJP for demeaning the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance and said it was an "alliance of ideologies" and its only objective was to oust the BJP from power.

Blaming the BJP for what he claimed was trader unrest, farmer distress and frustration among the unemployed, Yadav said that these very sections would lead to the unseating of the BJP.

"We commit ourselves to work for the poor, youth, farmers and the marginalised and reiterate that we will work to strengthen women, traders and advocates," he added.

