Akila Dananjaya likely to miss third Test against England
The 25-year-old was reported for a suspect bowling action following their first Test against England
Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya will most likely miss the third Test of the ongoing three-match Series against England as he is set to travel to Brisbane for biometric testing of his bowling action.
The 25-year-old was reported for a suspect bowling action following their first Test against England. Giving out further information in the matter, Sri Lanka team manager Jeryl Woutersz said that the right-arm bowler would leave for the bowling action test after the second match adding that Dananjaya might not be able to come back in time for the third Test.
"We're hoping to get Akila down to Colombo the day the second Test ends, and send him on from there," ESPNcricinfo.com quoted Woutersz, as saying. "At this stage, it doesn't seem like he will be able to be back in time for the third Test,' he added.
Sri Lanka are trailing the ongoing Test series against England 0-1 after losing their opening match by 211 runs. The second Test is slated to be held from November 14 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
