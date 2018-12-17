Akon to launch streaming app

hollywood

Popular American singer-rapper Akon will be launching a streaming app featuring classic Hollywood films

Popular American singer-rapper Akon will be launching a streaming app featuring classic Hollywood films. The entrepreneur, 45, is teaming up with Samsung to launch the Cinémoi Channel app, a subscription-based video streaming app available 24 hours a day. "We're always looking for new ways to engage our customers," Akon said in a statement to people.com. "With the Cinémoi Channel app, we're responding to consumer demand, helping deliver content through a new experience that makes finding entertainment easy for our customers," he added.

Featuring classic films like "A Star Is Born" and modern-day movies like "Wreckers", as well as specials including "The Jonathan Ross Show" and more, the app will reach more than 39 million smart TVs and 95 million smartphones worldwide. Earlier this year, Akon announced his plans to launch a new cryptocurrency called Akon geared towards helping people in Africa.

