Akram Hassan's Pandit Usman is a lockdown treat, a light-hearted beautiful film celebrating love, togetherness

Lockdown has seen some really interesting films and series by many established actors and filmmakers streaming on OTT platforms. It’s always good to have some engaging content that keeps us entertained while we are at home keeping us and our loved one’s healthy and safe.



One such important and powerful film that is coming out this July is AKRAM HASSAN’S PANDIT USMAN. Writer Director AKRAM HASSAN says “A good film is one that entertain audience, but a great film is one that entertain and also says something important and urgent. Mere messaging or just entertainment is a missed opportunity as a filmmaker. There should always be a balance between the two”. With a smile Akram adds, “now it’s the time for the audience to decide, what they think about Pandit Usman.



PANDIT USMAN was first conceived in 2017 and was ready by 2018 January but it took almost two and half years for the film to see the light of day. AKRAM says, he is excited that its finally releasing on 14th July for the audience.

“I still remember how the film started. I had completed the script and started contacting various production houses. Acquiring funds is the most important and tricky part of filmmaking process. And after almost 3 months of running around and many failed attempts at production houses, without any positive outcome I thought of making it on my own. But film is an expensive form of expression and requires money to cover basic cast, crew and equipment. But as some great filmmaker once rightly said, you don’t need just money to make a film, you need the right intention and perseverance. I was fortunate that wherever I went, whoever I met, after listening to the script, they all were ready to support and help me in portraying the film from script to screen. Within one month I had some sought-after cast and crew on board. PANDIT USMAN became a passion project for everyone, lending their support at every level from casting, crewing, locations to equipment. PANDIT USMAN is a piece of our heart put together by some most beautiful and amazing people that I know in the industry.”



Akram also adds – “I am also happy that it’s coming out on an open channel and would be accessible to all, which is very important for any filmmaker. We make films to reach out to the larger audience everywhere and not restrict our work to few premium subscribers only”.



Akram Hassan’s PANDIT USMAN features, some ace mainstream talents like Swanand Kirkire, Kumud Mishra, Anant Vidhaat, Heeba Shah, Ishtiyak Khan, Danish Hussain, Kabir and others. Music is by the acclaimed Music Composer Shantanu Moitra, the music director of PK, 3 Idiots etc, sound design was under the supervision of the great P.M. Sateesth, sound designer of the blockbuster Bahubali. Film is shot by Sudip Sengupta and edited by Satyajeet Kelkar and written and directed by Akram Hassan.



PANDIT USMAN starts streaming on Humara Movies from 14th JULY.

