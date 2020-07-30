Akshara Haasan's make-up artist passes away due to COVID-19, actress shares post

In another sad piece of news, Shamitabh actress Akshara Haasan's make-up artist Sachin passed away due to COVID-19. Taking to her Instagram account, filmmaker and author Tejaswini Divya Naik wrote a heartfelt post for him and Haasan shared it on her Instagram story.

Naik wrote- "we literally just spoke to him ten days back, reminiscing shamitabh, talking about his children and now he is no more. today we lost one of the sweetest, kindest, gentlest, happiest souls. Sachin Dada aap jahan bhi ho, I hope you rest in peace. the industry has lost a gem and a brilliant make up artist. this is so unfair I don't know what to say. my heart is so heavy right now. i will only remember his last words to us and keep them close to my heart." (sic)

She continued, "thank god for that call Akshara Haasan decided to make to him otherwise we'd never have gotten to speak to him. which we would realise after ten days would be the last day/last time we ever talk to him. it's unbelievable how life is, it'll make you meet the people one last time but you won't you know it's the last time till you know. hold on tight to the ones who are around you, tell them you love them so much and even the ones who are not around you, tell them how much you love them and how much they mean to you." (sic)

Have a look at it right here:

Haasan's Shamitabh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush and directed by R. Balki, came out in 2015.

