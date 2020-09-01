Akshay Chawla - The Businessman | Film Producer | Philanthropist

Akshay Chawla from Mumbai has been the talk of the town in recent times. There are a few individuals in the world who can flaunt multiple credentials. As per popular belief, One is either a good sportsperson or a great businessman; One can either be a creative genius or a science wizard.

Lets take this opportunity to introduce India's own prodigy in many means. He happens to be multi-faceted and his credentials include being an award winning and internationally acclaimed movie producer; an entrepreneur, an environmentalist and a philanthropist. Believe it or not, Akshay Chawla - the man behind this description is still in his twenties and plans to make the world a better place to live.

Akshay produced his feature film 'Joyce' which was helmed by Nora Jaenicke in 2017. The movie was well-received and critically acclaimed worldwide. The film went on to receive 12 international awards apart from 3 other prestigious nominations. The film won all the major awards at different platforms worldwide including best movie, best director, best screenplay, best score, best actor, best actress and best original story amongst others.

A feature film titled 'Whales' is scheduled to enter production in February of 2021. This project will be very special to India as it would mark Akshay Chawla as the youngest ever Indian producer for a Hollywood feature film. This by no means is a small feat and shall be a proud moment for the entire country.

Apart from making news worldwide in the entertainment industry, Akshay has been making headlines for his other works as well. Akshay is the CEO of SASA Waste to Energy, a Billion dollar project which he founded with an aim to cut down the city's pollution by atleast 20 percent. His initiative was noticed and applauded by the Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board while giving him the required permissions to proceed with his works.

With SASA, Akshay has developed an ecosystem of collecting farm waste and converting it into Green Bio - Coal. While it provides an alternate to the farmers who used to burn the farm waste and reduces pollution levels drastically, the green bio-coal is then shipped to the state owned Coal power plants as a more efficient and superior fuel; further reducing the environmental damage. The ash which remains of the burnt Bio coal acts as a brilliant fertilizer and goes back to help the farmers, free of cost.

'Impossible is nothing' is not a meager statement, it is a fact thanks to individuals like Akshay who have redefined the scope of possibilities. We wish to see more of his works in the near future.

