Akshay, Kareena start shooting for Karan Johar's next film

Good News, based on a couple trying to get pregnant, will hit theatres in September

Kumar's take on the #10YearChallenge

Akshay Kumar started shooting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for their upcoming film, Good News, on Wednesday. Amidst the ongoing 10-year-challenge on social media, Kumar took to Instagram and posted his throwback and current photographs with Khan."

"2009 to 2019, the good news is that not much has changed, or so we hope. First day of the shoot it is, do send in your best wishes. #10YearChallenge," he wrote.



Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar

Kumar and Khan are reuniting on the big screen after four years. They last co-starred in Gabbar Is Back (2015). They also featured together in films like Ajnabee (2001), Aitraaz (2004), Bewafaa (2005), Tashan (2008) and Kambakkht Ishq (2009)

In Good News, Kumar and Khan are playing a married couple, who is trying for a baby. The film also stars actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good News is co-produced by Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It will release on September 6.



Karan Johar

