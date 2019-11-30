MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar all set to reunite, but with a difference

Updated: Nov 30, 2019, 13:43 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar are working together again, but not acting in a film!

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Akshay Kumar
Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Akshay Kumar

It's truly raining films for Bhumi Pednekar, she had as many as four films this year- Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, and is now gearing up for Pati Patni Aur Woh. In 2020, she'll star in films like Bhoot, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Takht and hopefully a film with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

And now, even before the next year begins, she's on board for another film titled Durgavati. The bigger news here is that the film is being presented by her Toilet-Ek Prem Katha co-star Akshay Kumar and T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar. This ambitious outing will be directed by Ashok.

Taking to his Twitter account, Akshay Kumar wrote- Excited to announce Bhumi Pednekar in and as Durgavati. A scary-thriller going on floors in mid-January. Have a look right here:

And Pednekar couldn't contain her excitement and wrote too- I have waited so long to share this with you. So excited to announce my next film Durgavati. Take a look right here:

Akshay Kumar also seems to be one of the busiest stars in the country today. He's juggling with as many five films simultaneously and also handling his production house. It seems Akshay and Bhumi are here to prove why it can be easy for actors to handle multiple films at the same time.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

Akshay KumarBhumi Pednekarbhushan kumarbollywood newsEntertainment News

Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor attend Devaansh Barjatya's reception

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK