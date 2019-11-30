Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar all set to reunite, but with a difference

It's truly raining films for Bhumi Pednekar, she had as many as four films this year- Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, and is now gearing up for Pati Patni Aur Woh. In 2020, she'll star in films like Bhoot, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Takht and hopefully a film with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

And now, even before the next year begins, she's on board for another film titled Durgavati. The bigger news here is that the film is being presented by her Toilet-Ek Prem Katha co-star Akshay Kumar and T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar. This ambitious outing will be directed by Ashok.

Taking to his Twitter account, Akshay Kumar wrote- Excited to announce Bhumi Pednekar in and as Durgavati. A scary-thriller going on floors in mid-January. Have a look right here:

And Pednekar couldn't contain her excitement and wrote too- I have waited so long to share this with you. So excited to announce my next film Durgavati. Take a look right here:

I have waited so long to share this one with you. So excited to announce my next film #DURGAVATI. A scary-thriller going on floor mid-January. Thank you @akshaykumar sir for your constant belief in me. I am so excited for this one @itsBhushanKumar @vikramix. pic.twitter.com/SwPCXVti8z — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) November 30, 2019

Akshay Kumar also seems to be one of the busiest stars in the country today. He's juggling with as many five films simultaneously and also handling his production house. It seems Akshay and Bhumi are here to prove why it can be easy for actors to handle multiple films at the same time.

