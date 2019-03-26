Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's hit pair to reunite for Sooryavanshi?

bollywood

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have done several films together. As per reports, Katrina has been approached for this film. If so, this will be a reunion for them after nine years

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in a still from the song, Gale Lag Ja from De Dana Dan. Picture Courtesy: YouTube.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's pair was a hit in 2000s. Their chemistry exuded fire onscreen, however, due to reasons unknown, the two never collaborated later. And now, after nine years, Akshay and Katrina are said to be reuniting for Rohit Shetty's next, Sooryavanshi.

As per Times of India, a source confirmed this news to them by saying that Katrina Kaif has been signed as the lead actress opposite Akshay Kumar. The source also said that though Rohit Shetty had some other actresses on his mind for this cop drama, it was Akshay Kumar, who suggested Katrina's name. The source also revealed that Akshay Kumar was looking forward to collaborating with his Namastey London actress, and therefore he got his director Rohit Shetty convinced to rope in Kat for this project.

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar were last seen in Farah Khan's Tees Maar Khan (2010), which failed to impress the audience at the Box Office. Apart from this, they were seen together in Blue (2009), De Dana Dan (2009), Singh is Kinng (2008), Namastey London (2007), Welcome (2007) and Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006).

On the professional front, currently, Akshay Kumar delivered Kesari, which is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi and has Housefull 4, Good News and Mission Mangal in his kitty, including Sooryavanshi. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif's last two outing, Zero and Thugs of Hindostan with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan respectively tanked at the Box Office. She will next be seen with Salman Khan in Bharat, which is scheduled for an Eid release, that is, June 5, 2019.

