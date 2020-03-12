Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon are back with Filhall to win you over!
Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon are back with Filhall to win you over. Even though Kumar makes a special appearance, his chemistry with Sanon really works!
Singer Nupur Sanon on Thursday unveiled her unplugged version of B. Praak's hit track Filhall in her voice, and superstar Akshay Kumar has made a special appearance in the latest cover.
Last year, Akshay and Nupur appeared in the music video of "Filhall", which crossed over 500 million views on YouTube. The video featured Akshay as a Punjabi man in love with Nupur's character and narrates how their love story had a tragic end.
Watch the video right here:
Sharing a link of the unplugged version, Nupur took to Instagram and wrote: "From making YouTube covers of Bollywood songs just for fun to finally making a cover of my own song....the feeling is nothing but surreal! Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
From making YouTube covers of bollywood songs just for fun to finally making a cover of my own song....the feeling is nothing but surreal ! ðÂÂÂ♥ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ» Watch till the end for a sweet SURPRISE!! @akshaykumar ðÂÂÂ♥ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂ **Link in my Bio** Have put my heart and soul and all my feelings into this one...I hope you all like it. ðÂ¤ÂðÂÂ¸ Thank you for your supportðÂÂÂðÂÂ»âÂ¨ @desimelodies @bpraak @jaani777 @arvindrkhaira @azeemdayani Thanks to the best team!! ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ @santha_dop @dramaboy09 @iamteenaparadkar @adityadevmusic @sukritigrover
"Watch till the end for a sweet SURPRISE!! @akshaykumar. Have put my heart and soul and all my feelings into this one...I hope you all like it. Thank you for your support."
And this is what Kumar tweeted about the song:
#Filhall cover suniye in the sweet voice of @NupurSanon and wait for #FilhallPart2 https://t.co/67qhE3fcko— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 12, 2020
Not only this, but the makers of the song have also decided to launch a sequel to the song.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe