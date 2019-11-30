Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty wrap up Sooryavanshi with style and swagger
Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have completed the shooting of Sooryavanshi and we cannot wait to see the film
If you remember, in the end credits of Ranveer Singh's Simmba, which was directed by Rohit Shetty, we saw Akshay Kumar walking in slow motion towards the camera and announcing he would be the next cop in Shetty's police universe. Named Veer Sooryavanshi, he'll essay the role of an ATS Officer and the film would be out in 2019.
However, it's now releasing on March 27, 2020, and both Kumar and Shetty have now wrapped up the film and we cannot wait to watch it! Taking to his Instagram account, Kumar wrote- Last day, last shot, last stunt. It's been an incredible experience being a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe.
Last Day, Last Shot, Last Stunt of #SooryavanshiðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½ It's been an incredible experience to be a part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe... We’re excited for you to witness it at the cinema, it’s gonna blow your mindðÂÂ¤¯ We hope ðÂÂ¤ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ @katrinakaif @itsrohitshetty @karanjohar @reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms
Shetty too took to his Instagram account and wrote a long post, he revealed how his journey of making his first cop film started with Singham and how he never imagined he would end up making as many as three of them. For all of Singham and Simmba fans, this post is for you, take a look:
As Akshay Kumar gave his Last shot today for Our Cop Universe ‘Sooryavanshi’, It takes me back to 9 years ago in 2010 when Golmaal 3 became a massive hit. That day I had mentioned to Ajay Devgn that I was looking forward to making an action film on cops and eventually we made Singham. I never imagined that Singham’s journey would ultimately weave in such magnificent characters like the notorious Ranveer Singh as Simmba and now the Dynamic Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, becoming the country’s First cinematic Cop Universe. And today 9 years later when I wrap my last shot with Akshay playing Sooryavanshi it magically coincides with the day we announce our next venture - Golmaal FIVE. AB ISSE LOGIC KAHO YA MAGIC, I don’t know...All I can say is that DESTINY HAS A PLAN FOR EVERYONE SO, ZYAADA SOCHO MAT BAS KAAM KARTE JAAO! âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ @akshaykumar @ajaydevgn @ranveersingh @katrinakaif @karanjohar @rohitshettypicturez @reliance.entertainment @dharmamovies #capeofgoodfilms #sooryavanshi #golmaalfive
And then came the turn of the producer, Karan Johar, who called Kumar the Blockbuster actor and Shetty the blockbuster director, have a look light here:
It’s a WRAP for the BLOCKBUSTER actor on the BLOCKBUSTER directors @itsrohitshetty film #sooryavanshi !! Can’t wait for you guys to see this action packed adrenaline rushing emotionally charged film!! On the 27th of March 2020 @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies @reliance.entertainment @katrinakaif
Sooryavanshi will also have cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in their respective cop characters from Shetty's previous films and this is one shot that would be enough to make this film a blockbuster. It also reunites Kumar and Katrina Kaif after a decade and they have recreated Mohra's iconic song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Sooryavanshi also stars Neena Gupta, Abhimanyu Singh and Gulshan Grover in lead roles.
