Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty wrap up Sooryavanshi with style and swagger

If you remember, in the end credits of Ranveer Singh's Simmba, which was directed by Rohit Shetty, we saw Akshay Kumar walking in slow motion towards the camera and announcing he would be the next cop in Shetty's police universe. Named Veer Sooryavanshi, he'll essay the role of an ATS Officer and the film would be out in 2019.

However, it's now releasing on March 27, 2020, and both Kumar and Shetty have now wrapped up the film and we cannot wait to watch it! Taking to his Instagram account, Kumar wrote- Last day, last shot, last stunt. It's been an incredible experience being a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

Have a look at the post right here:

Shetty too took to his Instagram account and wrote a long post, he revealed how his journey of making his first cop film started with Singham and how he never imagined he would end up making as many as three of them. For all of Singham and Simmba fans, this post is for you, take a look:

And then came the turn of the producer, Karan Johar, who called Kumar the Blockbuster actor and Shetty the blockbuster director, have a look light here:

Sooryavanshi will also have cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in their respective cop characters from Shetty's previous films and this is one shot that would be enough to make this film a blockbuster. It also reunites Kumar and Katrina Kaif after a decade and they have recreated Mohra's iconic song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Sooryavanshi also stars Neena Gupta, Abhimanyu Singh and Gulshan Grover in lead roles.

