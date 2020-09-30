Akshay Kumar and team Bellbottom is ready for its London sojourn

The cast and crew of Pooja Entertainment's Bell Bottom is moving on after filling its Glasgow schedule up to the brim with double shifts, a cheerful quarantine and memories of a new normal complete with sanitisation tunnels and safety protocols.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share a photo and wrote, "So many happy faces in one frame...that's the result of a good schedule. Goodbye Glasgow, hello London #BellBottom @_vaanikapoor_ @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @pooja_ent @emmayentertainment @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @aseemarora [sic]"

The shoot was memorable not just because Bell Bottom became the first film to start shooting in earnest during the pandemic but also because its producers took the entire team in a chartered plane to Scotland for an extended schedule.

Bell Bottom is a retro-themed espionage thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. The film directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh will now move on to London for its next schedule.

The new location will come with its own challenges and adventures and the team is looking forward to them with seamless synergy and positivity.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news