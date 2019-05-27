Akshay Kumar bonds with Asha Bhosle over a cup of chai

bollywood

Akshay Kumar took to social media to share a photograph from his meeting with Asha Bhosle. It exudes warmth as they are both seen flashing a smile

Akshay Kumar with Asha Bhosle. Pic/instagram.com/akshaykumar

Akshay Kumar on Sunday, May 26, met veteran singer Asha Bhosle and indulged in some "chai pe charcha" with her. Akshay took to social media to share a photograph from their meeting. It exudes warmth as they are both seen flashing a smile.

"It was so lovely meeting the wonderful Asha Bhosleji today. Chai and some fun chatter made for a perfect Sunday evening," the Kesari actor wrote on social media.

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in Good News, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will release on December 27. The actor also has Housefull 4, Sooryavanshi, and Laxmmi Bomb in the pipeline.

Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of the Tamil super-hit horror comedy film, Muni 2: Kanchana (2011). In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar plays the character of a man, who is possessed by the soul of a transgender woman. And, this is how the transgender wants to take revenge from those who caused her untimely death.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account and introduced his character. He wrote: "Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @kiaraaliaadvani & yours truly! Bursting in cinemas on 5th June 2020, Fox Star Studios Presents. A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House. Written by Farhad Samji, Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Produced by Aruna Bhatia, Cape of Good films, Produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar, Produced by Fox Star Studios [sic]"

