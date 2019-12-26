Akshay Kumar celebrates Christmas with his real and reel family!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Akshay Kumar has had a successful and busy year with a number of his films namely Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 having released, and another one Good Newwz, in the pipeline. The actor, however, makes sure to spend quality time with his family whenever he can, and decided to surprise his daughter Nitara by dressing up as Santa. Twinkle Khanna shared a photo featuring Akshay and Nitara and wrote, "Santa with his favourite elf #DaddyClaus #merrychristmas"

View this post on Instagram Santa with his favourite elf #DaddyClaus #merrychristmasð A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) onDec 25, 2019 at 9:05pm PST

How adorable is this photo! Akshay Kumar does look a lot like Santa Claus in his red outfit and faux white hair and beard, doesn't he? Nitara, on the other hand, looks absolutely delighted with the Santa surprise and the gifts in her hands.

Akshay Kumar also celebrated X-mas with his Sooryavanshi family, Katrina Kaif, Ganesh Acharya and Rohit Shetty. Kat shared a few photos on Instagram and captioned them as: "Merry Christmas to everyone from the team of sooryavanshi @akshaykumar @itsrohitshetty"

Looks like a lot of fun, right? Speaking about Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar plays Veer Sooryavanshi, an ATS Officer, and the film would be out in March 2020. Sooryavanshi reunites Akshay and Katrina Kaif after a decade and they have recreated Mohra's iconic song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani for the film.

Veteran actor Neena Gupta was also roped in for the Akshay Kumar-starrer, but now it seems that she has had to bow out. A source close to Gupta revealed, "After filming with her for few days, the makers realised that her track was not fitting seamlessly into the larger narrative. The story revolves around Akshay and Katrina's characters, with the former essaying the role of a brave cop. When it was conveyed to Neenaji that her part wouldn't be etched out as well as they had hoped, she understood the dilemma and bowed out of the film."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates