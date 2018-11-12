Akshay Kumar, Chitrangda Singh to attend IFFI in Goa
Gold and Soorma to be showcased in a special section at International Film Festival of India that will recognise the contributions of sportsmen
As the 49th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa is organising a special section for sports films, members from the film fraternity, including Akshay Kumar, Chitrangda Singh, Reema Kagti and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, will attend the gala to present their sports-centric films.
The movies to be screened include this year's releases Gold and Soorma. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), Mary Kom (2014), M S Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) will also be screened. Aiming to celebrate sports and recognise the contribution of Indian sportspersons, the sports section, which is being introduced under the Khelo India campaign, will take place at the Joggers' Park in Altinho, near Panaji.
The film festival, which is slated to be held from November 20 to 28, will showcase 212 films from over 68 countries. Israel is the country of focus at the gala. A retrospective of Ingmar Bergman will also be held to mark the filmmaker's 100th birth anniversary.
