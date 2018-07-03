Akshay Kumar clears the air about his tweet on Toilet 2

Yesterday, Akshay Kumar cleared the air by announcing that he has been appointed brand ambassador of a toilet cleaning product as part of the Har Ghar Swacch campaign

Akshay Kumar

Over the weekend, Akshay Kumar's tweet about Toilet 2 coming out soon led to speculation that a sequel to Toilet — Ek Prem Katha (2017) is on the anvil. Yesterday, the actor cleared the air by announcing that he has been appointed brand ambassador of a toilet cleaning product as part of the Har Ghar Swacch campaign.

Time to get ready for the next Blockbuster - Mission #Toilet2! Iss baar badlega poora desh!

Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/eutHICLlKp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 30, 2018

Ab har ghar mein banegi, ek saaf Toilet ki pratha! Join me in the Clean India mission with @HarpicIndia to make clean and hygienic toilets a reality for all! #HarGharSwachh pic.twitter.com/PJSHyGz8WV — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 2, 2018

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', has ably demonstrated how a film can transcend demographic and language barriers. A movie told through the story of a woman fighting for her hygiene rights, Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar starrer "Toilet - Ek Prem Katha" is produced by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who delivered a strong message with a subtle punch.

Produced by Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Entertainment through its collaborative venture Plan C Studios, the film is now spreading Modi's message in the overseas markets, notably mainland China.

The film released in 22 countries in Europe alone and over 50 countries worldwide, garnering a welcoming response not only from the Indian diaspora but audiences internationally. Countries such as Japan and Malta also held multiple screenings of the film.

