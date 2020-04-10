Akshay Kumar comes to the rescue, again; contributes Rs 3 crore to BMC

Among the first to spring to action, Akshay Kumar led by example as he donated Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. Soon after, he brought the top brass of Bollywood together for the music video, Muskurayega India. Now, midday has learnt that the superstar has directed his efforts towards those at the frontline in the battle against the Coronavirus.

The actor has donated Rs 3 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist in the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

A source from the BMC informs that, away from the limelight, Kumar has been quietly offering help to the local authorities. "Through his social media videos, Akshay has been creating awareness about social distancing and the need to stay home. When it came to his notice that India, like other countries, is racing to produce PPE to meet the rising demand, he pitched in financial support.

"Confirming the actor's contribution, Ashutosh Salil, BMC joint municipal commissioner, says, "A few days ago, Mr Kumar got in touch with the BMC commissioner [ and made the donation]. We are happy that the actor is doing his bit. We have been ensuring that funds don't get stuck in multiple procedures as we can't afford delays. The money donated by him will go into the general fund that will be used for [ the production of] PPE, masks, gloves and rapid testing kits."

