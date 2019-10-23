Akshay Kumar dared Riteish Deshmukh to do the Bala Challenge on the streets of Mumbai. Did he say yes?

The Bala Challange started by Akshay Kumar became a rage. Tons of fans across the country shared their hilarious and innovative videos that couldn't help but amuse the actor and us. Can you guess who was the next one to perform it? Well, it's another Housefull 4 actor, Riteish Deshmukh. Kumar dared Deshmukh to perform the hook step on the busy streets of Mumbai and this is what happened next. Look at Deshmukh's post to know the answer:

Earlier, Bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh etc took the Bala challenge. The challenge has already taken the internet by a storm ever since the song Shaitan Ka Saala released.

The comedy of errors stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles as the story revolves around reincarnation.

Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on 25th October 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates