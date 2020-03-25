Akshay Kumar: Don't be selfish and venture out, you're putting others lives at risk

Ever since the Coronavirus has crept in the world and especially India, people have become very careful about their outdoor activities. Everyone is currently locked down in their houses to be safe and sound. Akshay Kumar has uploaded as many as two videos urging people to be as careful as possible. And here comes another one.

His opening line was- "At the risk of sounding repetitive, sharing my thoughts." Continuing, he said, "There's a lockdown for a reason. Please don't be selfish and venture out, you're putting others lives at risk." (sic)

Have a look right here:

If you think this plea was not enough to keep you at your homes, here are the other two videos that may help you out to understand the magnitude of the danger in stepping out:

His much-awaited Sooryavanshi, which was one of the most anticipated films of the year, was also infinitely postponed due to the virus. There are speculations that it may arrive on Eid that already has his Laxmmi Bomb slated for a release. Only time will tell what happens.

But as it usually happens, his line-up for the next year is already ready before the current year has got over. In 2021, the actor will be seen in films like Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, and Bell Bottom.

