Akshay Kumar: Drug problem exists in Bollywood but not everyone is involved

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared a video on his verified Twitter account on Saturday, defending the film industry against rampant allegations of drug abuse.

Admitting the drugs problem prevailed in the film industry, Akshay requested people not to generalise and think that every person associated with Bollywood has drug links.

The actor also requested the media to be sensitive while taking names, because negative news could have negative impact on a person's career and reputation.

Akshay shared his message in a Hindi video on Twitter. He said: "I speak to you with a heavy heart today. Over the past few weeks, several things have come to my mind but there is so much negativity everywhere that I was unable to decide what to say.

"Although we are called stars, you have created Bollywood with all your love. We are not just an industry. Through our films we have spread values and culture of our nation to every corner of the world. For years now we have tried to reflect the sentiments of the common people of our country through our films. Be it the angry young man brand of anger, corruption, poverty or unemployment -- cinema has tried to reflect all these issues in its own style. So, if you are angry today, we understand and respect it.

"After Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death, several issues have come to the forefront, which pained us as much as they have done to you. These issue have highlighted several flaws of the film industry, which need to be focused on.

"Today, narcotics and drugs are the the most talked-about topics. I can't keep my hand on my heart and lie to you saying this problem does not exist. It does exists -- just as it possibly exists in every other industry and profession. But that doesn't mean every single person from the particular profession is involved. That's not possible.

"Drugs are a legal matter, and I have full faith that whatever investigation our courts and law enforcement authorities have undertaken and whatever action they are taking, will be right. I also know that every single person from the film industry will co-operate with them.

"But I request you with folded hands not to generalise the entire industry to be the same, and blame everyone. This is not right.

"I personally have always believed in the power of media. If our media does not highlight important issues at the right time, a lot of people will not get justice. I will request the media to continue to raise their voice but do it a little sensitively because one piece of negative news about a person will tarnish years of hard work and reputation.

"I would also like to share a message with all fans. You have made us and we will not let you down. If you have any complaint, we will work harder to rectify our faults and win back your love and trust. We are here because of you, so please stay with us. Thank you very much," he concluded.

The actor tweeted: "Bahut dino se mann mein kuch baat thi lekin samajh nahi aa raha tha kya kahoon, kisse kahoon. Aaj socha aap logon se share kar loon (There were a few thoughts in my mind for quite some time now but I wasn't sure how to put it across, and to whom. I thought I should share it with you today). So here goes... #DirectDilSe."

Akshay's video comes at a time when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating the alleged drug links of Bollywood. Actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were recently summoned by the agency for questioning in the case. Reportedly, NCB wants to establish any possible drugs angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

