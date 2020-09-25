Akshay Kumar episode of Bear Grylls' Into The Wild sets record

Akshay Kumar has set a new record. This time, though, the big-screen superstar has made history on television. The recent episode of British adventurer Bear Grylls' show Into The Wild featuring Akshay has emerged as the second most-watched television show in the history of the infotainment genre in India.

The show had garnered a huge buzz on social media, with #KhiladiOnDiscovery reaching out to 1.31 billion individuals and delivering 2.9 billion impressions. About 1.1 crore people watched its premiere on Discovery Network channels. Almost 2.6 crore people watched the show in the first week across Discovery Network channels (original + repeats).

Akshay shot for the episode at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka in January this year. Before Akshay, superstar Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have featured in Bear Gryll's show.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever