Akshay Kumar extends his support for Assam flood relief

In the wake of the tremendous floods that has devastated Assam, actor Akshay Kumar has stepped forward to provide financial assistance to the state.

Yesterday, Akshay Kumar pledged Rs 1 crore each towards the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund and for rescue operations in Kaziranga National Park as the state grapples with flood and torrential rain. The deluge, which has so far claimed 17 lives, has affected over 45 lakh people. The star tweeted, "Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation in Assam. All affected, humans or animals, deserve supports. Appealing to all to contribute (sic)."

Recently, Kumar found a spot in the Forbes top 100 list of the world's highest-paid actors. The only Indian on the list, he secured the 33rd rank with earnings worth USD 65 million (Rs 446 crore). According to Forbes, Kumar "pulls in at least USD 5 million (Rs 34 crore) and up to USD 10 million (Rs 68 crore) per film." The actor also mints "millions for endorsement deals with over 20 brands." Great to know he gives as good as he gets, we say!

