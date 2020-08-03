Akshay Kumar gives Mumbai Police fitness trackers

Akshay Kumar equipped the Mumbai Police with health-tracking devices which will help them deal better with the COVID-19 situation, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has said. "Earlier today, @akshaykumarji handed over fitness- health tracking devices to @MumbaiPolice. It gives a constant reading of oxygen, body temp and heart rate, helpful in COVID battle. Last month, Akshay ji gave it to @nashikpolice," the tourism minister tweeted on Saturday. Thackeray said Kumar had always supported armed forces and the police in various states.

"I'm thankful to him for his concern for our COVID warriors," he tweeted. Thackeray added that he discussed about giving some of these trackers to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He tweeted a picture of the actor handing over the trackers to Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh. Mumbai Police are worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, with over 56 of its personnel having succumbed to the infection so far, an official said on Sunday.

