Akshay Kumar grabs the 4th spot in Forbes highest paid actors list

The list also covers the timeline from June 2018 to June 2019, during which the highest-grossing film of all time, Avengers: Endgame, was also released.

Akshay Kumar

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar has made it to the fourth position on the Forbes magazine's Worlds Highest-Paid Actors Of 2019 list. According to the list on forbes.com Akshay has raked in USD 65 million.

Hollywood star Dwayne 'Rock' Johnson tops the Forbes list of the 10 highest-paid actors, collecting USD 89.4 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth took the second spot with USD 76.4 million - one of many actors from Marvel's superhero universe.

The Thor star is followed by most of the Avengers stars - Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. at No. 3, Rocket Bradley Cooper in sixth, Captain America Chris Evans in eighth and Ant Man Paul Rudd at the ninth spot.

Others named are Jackie Chan, Adam Sandler and Will Smith.

Here's the list of the World's Highest-Paid Actors Of 2019 listed by Forbes:

1. Dwayne Johnson (USD 89.4 million)

2. Chris Hemsworth (USD 76.4 million)

3. Robert Downey Jr. (USD 66 million)

4. Akshay Kumar (USD 65 million)

5. Jackie Chan (USD 58 million)

6. Bradley Cooper (USD 57 million)

7. Adam Sandler (USD 57 million)

8. Chris Evans (USD 43.5 million)

9. Paul Rudd (USD 41 million)

10. Will Smith (USD 35 million)

