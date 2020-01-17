Akshay Kumar has an amusing anniversary wish for wife Twinkle Khanna that cannot be missed!

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001, and today, the gorgeous couple completes 19 years of togetherness. It's no news how the two got married. On Koffee With Karan, Kumar revealed how Tina, as Twinkle is fondly called, agreed to marry him after the failure of her film, Mela.

Well, he has all the reasons to thank Aamir Khan for that. Coming to Kumar again, he took to his Twitter account to wish his wife in the most amazing and amusing way possible, and it has a 2.0 connection. How? Well, this is what he wrote on their 19th anniversary- Visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like...as you can see. All said and done, I wouldn't have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina...with love from Pakshirajan.

Take a look at this picture and laugh a little:

Kumar also jokes how Twinkle and he did 2 films together- Zulmi and International Khiladi, and how both the films failed to do well. There are not too many actors that can ace self-deprecating humour. Well, as far as Kumar's work front is concerned, he's on a roll.

Just like almost every year, this year too, he'll star in four films- Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey. In 2021, he'll star in Bell Bottom and is also expected to star with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in Aanand L. Rai's directorial.

