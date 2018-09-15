Akshay Kumar has an emotional birthday wish for son Aarav Bhatia

bollywood

Akshay Kumar's son, Aarav Bhatia celebrates his 16th birthday on Saturday

Akshay Kumar with son Aarav Bhatia. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/akshaykumar

Bollywood's khiladi, Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Bhatia celebrates his birthday on September 15. The starkid turned 16 years old today. On the occasion of Aarav's birthday, father Akshay took to his social media account to share a wonderful birthday message for his 'rockstar'.

Akshay shared a photo of himself with Aarav, in which, the latter resembles a lot like his father, and captioned the photo as: "Taller than me, smarter than me, wealthier than me, nicer than me! My wish for you this year and always will be to have everything more than I ever had. Happy birthday Aarav [sic]."

Mother Twinkle Khanna, who is away from home for the first time ever on Aarav's birthday, reposted hubby Akshay Kumar's post and added a few more lines that would touch hearts. "Fifteen birthdays together and the first one apart -Missing the birthday boy terribly," wrote Mrs. Funnybones.

Aarav had bagged his first degree black belt in kudo, a Japanese martial art sport in May last year. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's younger daughter Nitara celebrates her birthday later this month on September 25.

Twinkle is currently busy promoting her new book, 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving'. The book was unveiled by her best friend and Bollywood's maverick filmmaker Karan Johar.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, the teaser of his upcoming sci-fi film 2.0 was released on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and crossed 32 millions in a day. The film also features superstar Rajinikanth. Akshay plays an antagonist in the film. Shankar's 2.0 is the sequel to Enthiran (Robot) (2010).

