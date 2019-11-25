Akshay Kumar has another Good News for all of us before 2019 ends

Akshay Kumar has been giving all his fans one good news after another. A few days ago, he shared the first look of his first release of 2021, Bell Bottom. He also shared the trailer of his upcoming comedy, Good Newwz, which seems to be very different from the film he has dabbled with before. And now, he has another Good News for all his fans.

He took to his Twitter account and wrote- Iss saal ek dhamakedaar party song toh banta hai! Stay tuned! It seems he's all set to give all of us the biggest song of the year. Take a look at the announcement right here:

Akshay Kumar also shared a new teaser which shows Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh in a glamorous avatar. Take a look!

For the uninitiated, Good Newwz marks the directorial debut of Raj Mehta and deals with the most unique confusion of all time- Sperm exchange, which turns the lives of two married couples upside down. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is releasing on December 27.

This is Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's eighth film together, and they both reunite after a decade. In March 2020, Akshay reunites with Katrina Kaif, again after a gap of a decade for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He also has a horror-comedy titled Laxmmi Bomb, 13 years after Bhool Bhulaiyaa, another horror-comedy the actor did in 2007.

All in all, 2020 is all set to be the year of reunions for the actor, who's currently one of the most bankable stars in the country. Kareena and Kiara aren't far behind in terms of film assignments. Kareena also has Laal Singh Chaddha, Takht and Angrezi Medium, whereas Kiara has Guilty, Indoo Ki Jawaani, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Laxmmi Bomb coming up.

