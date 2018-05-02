Akshay Kumar: I and my wife are doing some work with good intention

Akshay Kumar, who was present as the brand ambassador of New India Conclave, said this when he was asked to comment on the ongoing controversy over the auction of Rustom naval uniform



Amid the controversy over the auction of the naval uniform that has been used in his film Rustom, actor Akshay Kumar said the auction intends to support a good cause and he has not done "anything wrong". Akshay, who was present as the brand ambassador of New India Conclave on Tuesday evening, said this when he was asked to comment on the ongoing controversy.

The National Award winning actor said: "I support my wife on that matter. I and my wife are doing some work with good intention for a good cause. That was a costume that I used in the film. It is going for (for auction) a good cause. I do not think we have done anything wrong." "If anyone finds it wrong then it is okay. I cannot do anything on that," he added. Akshay replied to the question raised by the media in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

On April 26, Akshay tweeted "Hi all, I'm thrilled to announce that you can bid to win the actual naval officer uniform I wore in Rustom! Auction's proceeds will support the cause of animal rescue and welfare. Place your bid at http://www.SaltScout.com !" The controversy started when a person took to Facebook to express his opinion on why the 'auction of a naval officer's uniform' is wrong. That was further tweeted to Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna.

Responding to that, Twinkle said: "As a society, do we really think it's all right to threaten a woman with bodily harm for trying to raise funds for a charity by auctioning a uniform used in a movie, a piece of film memorabilia? I will not retaliate with violent threats but by taking legal action!" The troller had said: "You touch our honour and we will give you a bloody nose."

