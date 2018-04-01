Akshay Kumar: I bought my style with money while growing up

Akshay Kumar reveals how he fashioned his look during his younger years



Akshay Kumar

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, one of the most suave celebrities of the industry, says he drew a part of his fashion sense from tracking Hollywood celebrities via film magazines. At the inaugural GQ Style Awards here on Saturday, Akshay received the GQ Legend honour, read a statement.

He said: "I'd heard this saying that style is either there with you or it's not there with you. But you see, I bought my style with money while growing up. And that's a fact and many of us do it.

"I used to save up money to buy international magazines only to tear out the pages that featured Hollywood celebrities, so I could follow their fashion sensibilities and use that as inspiration to work on my own fashion sense and style. And I see many actors doing that even today."

The event celebrated achievers from a broad range of fields who are championing the narrative around urban culture and fashion.

Among the actors, Jim Sarbh was named Style Maven, Shahid Kapoor was honoured with the Most Stylish Man title, while Alia Bhatt won in the women's category.

Shahid said: "You know the thing with style is that some things always stay in style... So many years later when my daughter is as old as Alia is today and I am not dressed that well and she doesn't think I am so fashionable and she tells me, ‘You know Dad, you need to change the way you dress', I am going to find this dusty little trophy lying somewhere and I'll tell her ‘Many years back I got one of these. So, you can tell me what to wear when you get one of these'."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever