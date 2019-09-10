Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's Good News is now Good Newwz

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani starrer Good News has got a slight change in its name. The film is now called Good Newwz.

Wishing the Khiladi star on his 52nd birthday on Monday, producer Karan Johar, gave the news of the title change. "Happy birthday Akshay, we love you!!!! The GOOD NEWS is that our film #GOODNEWWZ will end the year with a bang!!!! Can't wait for all of you to see it," he wrote.

Happy birthday @akshaykumar we love you!!!! The GOOD NEWS is that our film #GOODNEWWZ will end the year with a bang!!!! Can’t wait for all of you to see it on the 27th of DECEMBER 2019!! @akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara directed by RAJ MEHTA! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 9, 2019

The film was earlier scheduled to release in September. The film story revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a couple who is trying to have a baby. The shooting for Good News went on floors in November last year and ever since then, we are getting updates from the set. The team wrapped up the shoot in April.

In an earlier interview, Kareena had said that the audience can expect a fun ride from her upcoming romantic-comedy film as it features actors such as Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani apart from her.

Talking about her upcoming project, Kareena said, "Good News is releasing in December. I think it's a very good film and the cast of the film is also very exciting because apart from me, there is Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani in the film. I feel there are four amazing actors so, the audience can expect a fun ride for sure."

When asked Kareena whether Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 which is releasing on December 20 can hamper box-office collection of Good News which is releasing on 27th December at the end of this year, she said, "I think our film (Good News) is releasing one week after release of 'Dabangg 3' and also, you can't make comparison between Dabangg 3 and Good News'because both are very different kind of films. I feel our film's audience is very different from the audience of 'Dabangg 3'."

'Good News' is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Production. This film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Good News features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. We also hear that Taimur Ali Khan has a 10-minute cameo in this film, which is about a couple trying to having a baby.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and directed by Raj Mehta. The cry of Good News is slated to arrive on December 27, 2019.

