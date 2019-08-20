Akshay Kumar looks unrecognisable in this throwback photo!

bollywood

Akshay Kumar shared a throwback picture in which he can be seen sitting atop a cycle. The actor shared this image for a social cause after he was nominated by wife Twinkle Khanna for the same.

Akshay Kumar in his younger days. Pic/instagram.com/akshaykumar

Akshay Kumar's latest release, Mission Mangal, has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The space mission film, based on India's first mission to Mars, has been lauded for its entertaining as well as educational content. The film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Akshay Kumar has now shared a black and white throwback photo of himself in which he can be seen sitting atop a bicycle. The actor looks absolutely unrecognisable in his striped t-shirt and a moustache. Check out the photo he shared:

Akshay Kumar shared this photo after being nominated by wife Twinkle Khanna for a social cause. The social initiative is in collaboration with the NGO Save The Children and goes by the hashtag #WhyTheGap. Akshay further nominated his Mission Mangal co-stars, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen to take up the challenge.

Speaking of Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar plays Rakesh Dhawan, a bachelor of science who believes there's no science without experiment. Kirti Kulhari plays Neha Siddiqui, a scientist who believes that science has no religion. Vidya Balan has portrayed Tara Shinde, a scientist whose home science game is unparalleled. Nithya Menen plays Varsha Pillai, the woman behind the name M.O.M: Mars Orbiter Mission. Sonakshi Sinha portrays Eka Gandhi, an independent scientist who knows innovation at its best, and Taapsee Pannu plays Kritika Aggarwal, a passionate Comms Specialist.

The film has recently crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Trade analyst Amod Mehra says that the weekend that has gone by proves that good films will find an audience, regardless of the box office clashes. "Mission Mangal has emerged a winner, with family audiences flocking to theatres to watch the film. Batla House's numbers have been encouraging, too. Both films should maintain a good pace throughout the week."

Trade expert Girish Wankhede feels that holidays translate to better business at the box-office. "Both films have been able to exploit the holiday period. It clearly shows that two films can release on the same day and yet, do good business. With no big releases this week, it is going to be an added advantage."

