Akshay Kumar: News about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is fake

On Sunday evening, May 31, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account to rubbish the news that he booked a charter flight for his sister and her two kids so that they could travel from Bombay to Delhi.

Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote- "This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is FAKE from start to end. She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child! Contemplating legal action, enough of putting up with false, concocted reports!" [sic]

Have a look right here:

This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is FAKE from start to end.She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child!Contemplating legal action,enough of putting up with false, concocted reports! https://t.co/iViBGW5cmE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2020

The actor was recently seen shooting for a Coronavirus awareness ad shoot with his Pad Man director R. Balki. With limited crew, the ad was shot with all the precautions taken. On the work front, Kumar is all set for one film after another for his fans. The first film that's expected to release once the lockdown ends and cinema halls start functioning again is Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. This was earlier slated to release on March 25 on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

The other films that the actor is gearing up for are Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj. In 2021, he'll have Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, and Bell Bottom. And in case you've forgotten, the team of Bell Bottom had a 6 am script narration recently.

