Akshay Kumar on his web series debut: Doing The End for Aarav

television

Akshay Kumar announced his foray into the web world with the action thriller, The End, yesterday

Akshay Kumar at the show launch. Pic/Bipin Kokate

You know the digital medium is the future when a superstar expresses his interest in it. Akshay Kumar announced his foray into the web world with the action thriller, The End, yesterday.

In keeping with his Khiladi image, the event saw Kumar light himself on fire and perform stunts before he went on to state that the show - backed by Abundantia Entertainment - would be an action-adventure, and hence, right up his alley.



Aarav Kumar



Kumar said that he decided to take the plunge into the digital world at son Aarav's behest. "I was inspired by my son Aarav to do the web series. He told me, 'You have to do something on the web'. He is my teacher and I learn everything from him," said the proud father of two.

Currently, in the scripting stage, the Amazon original is expected to go on floors in 2020. Describing the outing as a "human story with a lot of action in it", the superstar said the move to the OTT platform was his attempt to connect with the youth.

"I have always believed in bringing innovation to my work, and throughout my career, have tried to tell unique stories and work with breakthrough talent. The digital world excited me and I am delighted to make my streaming debut with this show. I want to create something extraordinary on this medium, and connect with the youth."

Also Read: Netizens go crazy over Sooryavanshi poster featuring Akshay Kumar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates