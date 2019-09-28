Akshay Kumar on MeToo accuse Sajid Khan: Will work if he's acquitted

The trailer of one of the successful comedy franchises, Housefull 4 was unveiled with utmost grandeur at a suburban theatre in Mumbai on September 27, 2019. Present at the launch event was the entire cast and crew including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. Film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director and screenplay writer Farhad Samji and Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios' were also in attendance at Housefull 4's trailer launch.

Director Sajid Khan, who has been associated with the Housefull franchise had helmed 60 per cent of this film. However, after being alleged of sexual misconduct, he had to withdraw himself from this project. Farhad Samji is being labelled as the film's director and Khan has not been given the director's credit in the film. When Akshay Kumar was asked about Sajid Khan's name missing from the credits section in the trailer, the actor said that it is the studio's call and he has no say in it.

Later, the Mission Mangal actor was enquired if he would work with Sajid Khan in the future, to which, the 52-year-old said that he will associate with him only if the director gets a clean chit. "I don't know what happened exactly but if he's acquitted, I will work with him."

For the unversed, one year ban has been implemented on Sajid Khan from the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA). The ban was implemented after following an investigation conducted over the sexual harassment allegations levied upon him.

Coming back to Housefull 4, the film is a reincarnation comedy, and the trailer will have you rolling on the floor. Impressive acts by the leading actors, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever and a scene by Nawazuddin Siddiqui will leave you spellbound. At the event, Akshay even joked that he and Sajid Nadiadwala have discussed creating a film, Housefull with all the actors associated with the franchise. And, they'll call it the Housefull Comedy Avengers.

Housefull 4 is slated to entertain the audience on the festive occasion of Diwali on October 25, 2019.

Also Read: Junior artist allegedly molested on Housefull 4 sets

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates