At number 52, Akshay Kumar the only Indian in highest paid celebs list

Akshay Kumar is the only Indian on the Forbes 2020 list of 100 highest-paid celebrities. He is at No 52 with earnings amounting to USD 48.5 million (approximately Rs 365 crore). Last year, he was placed at No 33 with USD 65 million as earnings.

Forbes describes him as 'Bollywood's top-earning star' and 'one of India's most philanthropic celebrities'. The top three celebrities are Kylie Jenner (USD 590 million), Kanye West (USD 170 million) and Roger Federer (USD 106.3 million). Forbes compiled the list by estimating pre-tax earnings from June 2019 to June 2020.

According to IANS, talking about Akshay Kumar, Forbes further wrote: "A bankable movie star, he commands up to USD 13 million upfront for films like the upcoming 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Bell Bottom'."

"I just wanted to earn around 1 crore rupees, that's it. But I'm a human being, and when I made my first, I thought, why can't I make 100 crores. To be honest there was no stopping me," shared Akshay Kumar.

Just last year, Akshay Kumar gave the audience four back-to-back hits like Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz. He has a few big film projects in the pipeline, namely Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj and Atrangi Re.

