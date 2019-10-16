Akshay Kumar opens up on the Housefull 4 song, Shaitan Ka Saala, says took six months for approval

Housefull 4 has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was released. Recently, the makers released the song Shaitan Ka Saala and the song has taken the internet by a storm. In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar spilled some beans about the making of the song.

"The approval process took about six months; the song was shot in just eight hours," shared Kumar. Sajid Nadiadwala further added, "Getting the rights for the song was quite a bit of a process, followed by the approval on lyrics which were also a process of two months. However, the irony of this is that Farhad wrote the song in just 20 minutes, and I must say what amazing stuff. These are the lyrics that are currently on every person's mind. The song deserves all the love possible."

The makers released two songs from the movie and both of them have been creating quite a buzz across social media, especially the second song Shaitan Ka Saala, which has given rise to the #BalaChallenge.

The comedy of errors stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles as the story revolves around reincarnation. Reports suggest over Rs. 75 crore have been spent by the makers only on the VFX since this is the first time comedy and reincarnation have been blended into one narrative.

Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on 25th October 2019. It will clash at the box-office with Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's Made In China, and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh. Which film are you planning to watch this Diwali?

