Akshay Kumar praises Nitin Gadkari, Rajyavardhan Rathore for supporting sports talents

Actor Akshay Kumar has praised Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajyavardhan Rathore and badminton coach Pullela Gopichand for showcasing and supporting talent at a grassroot level. The 50-year-old actor on Sunday night took to Twitter and shared a selfie with Minister for Road Transport and Highways Gadkari, Sports Minister Rathore and Chief National Coach of Indian Badminton team Gopichand from the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav.

"Kudos to Gadkariji for providing this platform, Rathoreji and Gopichand for their support. Hope it helps to bring more sporting talent to the forefront," he captioned the image. Rathore on Monday tweeted: "20 Games. 25,000 Players. One Aim. Victory! Happy to be at the opening of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav, Nagpur's grand multisport event where 540 teams will perform in 20 Games for a prize of Rs 62,82,200.

"Brilliant initiative by Gadkariji to promote young sporting talent!" The "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" actor lauded Rathore for his efforts to encourage sports through the Khelo India initiative, which strengthens the sports ecosystem by encouraging mass participation and promotion of excellence. On the acting front, Akshay currently has four films in his kitty -- "Gold", "2.0", "Kesari" and "Mogul".

