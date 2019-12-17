Akshay Kumar: Regarding the 'like' on the tweet of Jamia Millia students, it was by mistake

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Yesterday, Akshay Kumar found himself trending on social media, after he liked a tweet about the crackdown on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University after their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The star later declared it was an error. Kumar said he had accidentally liked the tweet with the caption, "Badhai ho... Jamia me Azaadi mili hai (sic)." The social media user had posted a video of students running away from cops.

"Regarding the 'like' on the tweet of Jamia Millia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed. When I realised it, I immediately unliked it. In no way do I support such acts (sic)," the star wrote when a screenshot of the 'liked' post went viral.

Condemning the actor's behaviour, netizens started tweeting with the hashtag #BoycottCanadianKumar, with a section of social media users criticising the actor for liking the tweet that praised the attack on students. The Khiladi was trolled for his 'like' and even claimed that he lent his support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) "to get Indian citizenship." His legion of fans swung to his rescue by highlighting what he had written in his tweet — that he does not support such acts.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates