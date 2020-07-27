Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush to resume Atrangi Re shoot in October

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are all set to resume shooting in October for their upcoming co-starrer. The film, Aanand L. Rai's "Atrangi Re", will follow a shooting schedule across Madurai, Delhi and Mumbai.

"During this lockdown, I've taken out a lot of time to prepare for the upcoming schedules of 'Atrangi Re'. I'm really excited to start the next schedule, which is planned to happen in Madurai, October onwards, and then with Akshay for a month in Delhi and Mumbai, with all safety precautions in place, of course," Rai shared.

Sara and Dhanush had already finished the film's first schedule in Varanasi before the lockdown.

Written by Himanshu Sharma, "Atrangi Re" is slated to open in 2021.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever