Akshay Kumar says daughter Nitara is the happiest in his arms
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara turned seven on Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Actor Akshay Kumar has shared a beautiful photograph on his daughter Nitara's seventh birthday and said that she is happiest when she is in her "daddy's arms."
The "Kesari" star took to social media on Wednesday evening to share an image of himself carrying his daughter in his arms, as he seems to climb a wooden structure. Nitara can be seen tightly holding on to her father.
He captioned the image: "She's happiest when she's in daddy's arms and so is daddy, evidently.. Wishing you all the happiness in the world always...Happy birthday darling, Nitara"
Akshay married author-producer Twinkle Khanna, daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, in 2001. The two also have a son named Aarav.
On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in the fourth installment of the "Housefull" franchise and "Good Newwz" this year.
